Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,400 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 631,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 729.0 days.

Shares of MHVYF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHVYF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

