Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.37%.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.
