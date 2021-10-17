Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MOGO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mogo in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mogo has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.64 and a beta of 2.93.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOGO. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mogo by 629.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,671,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,550 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter worth $15,833,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the 2nd quarter worth $12,661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mogo by 459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 497,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 408,435 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mogo by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 193,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

