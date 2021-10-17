Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will announce sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $11.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $11.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $272,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 64.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.03. The stock had a trading volume of 396,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.95 and its 200 day moving average is $197.23. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.55.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.