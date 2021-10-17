Monavale (MONA) Price Hits $433.09 on Top Exchanges

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Monavale coin can now be bought for approximately $433.09 or 0.00704274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monavale has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Monavale has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $11,785.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.87 or 0.00299008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 74.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000528 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,827 coins and its circulating supply is 8,860 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.