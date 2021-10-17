Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on MONRY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS MONRY opened at $65.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.04. Moncler has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $71.30.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

