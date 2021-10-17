Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on MONRY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS MONRY opened at $65.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.04. Moncler has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $71.30.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

