MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the September 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MONOY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. 299,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MonotaRO has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $32.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

