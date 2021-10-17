Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $112.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $186.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $327,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after buying an additional 3,745,744 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $339,405,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $197,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

