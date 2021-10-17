Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $112.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.
Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $186.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $105.95.
Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $327,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after buying an additional 3,745,744 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $339,405,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $197,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
