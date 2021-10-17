Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ELKEF opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Elkem ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

