Morgan Stanley Trims TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price to $56.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.23.

Shares of TPIC opened at $35.48 on Thursday. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 253.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 301,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after acquiring an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

