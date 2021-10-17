Morguard North American (MRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Morguard North American has a 52-week low of C$13.17 and a 52-week high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$59.81 million during the quarter.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

