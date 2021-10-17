Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000.

