MovieBloc (MBL) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $65.42 million and $11.68 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00042427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00199112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00089328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,572,124,703 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.