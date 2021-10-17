MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is engaged in non-life insurance, life insurance, and overseas insurance businesses. The Group writes marine, fire, casualty, automobile, life, and allied insurance policies. It also operates financial services and agencies. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

OTCMKTS MSADY opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Research analysts expect that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MS&AD Insurance Group (MSADY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.