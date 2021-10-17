MVL (MVL) Hits Market Cap of $205.09 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, MVL has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $205.09 million and $5.43 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00042601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.58 or 0.00199416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00090923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,266,905,269 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

