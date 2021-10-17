Name Changing Token (NCT) Market Cap Achieves $3.16 Million

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 17th. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00042427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00199112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00089328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Changing Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Changing Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.