National Bank Financial Boosts Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target to C$13.50

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FTMNF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTMNF opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

