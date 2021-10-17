National Bank Financial Lowers Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. National Bank Financial currently has $19.00 price objective on the gold and copper producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.79.

GOLD opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

