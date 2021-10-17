National Express Group’s (NEX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 318.33 ($4.16).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 273.07. National Express Group has a 1 year low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

