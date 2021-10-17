Natixis Boosts Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Morningstar by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Morningstar by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Morningstar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $2,703,659.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.49, for a total transaction of $2,218,027.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,793 shares of company stock valued at $65,065,395. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $274.42 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.75 and a 12-month high of $288.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.69.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

