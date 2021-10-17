Natixis Purchases 480 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,768,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,355 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $271.60 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $192.79 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.41 and its 200 day moving average is $278.97.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

