Natixis Purchases 86,826 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,826 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.05% of Campbell Soup worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of CPB opened at $41.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

