Natixis Sells 301,322 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Natixis reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 60.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,060 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 301,322 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in HP were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $527,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in HP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 683,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,692,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

HPQ stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

