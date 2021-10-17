Natixis Takes Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

Crane stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.89. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.