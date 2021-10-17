Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,813,884 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $47,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 40.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 558,958 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,074,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $341,298,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 850,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

