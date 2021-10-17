Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.22% of Ameren worth $44,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,351,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $83.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.27. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

