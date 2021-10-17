Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $36.77 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $36,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNV. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,784 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,551,000 after purchasing an additional 820,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $140.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.50.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

