Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $41.50 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,662 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $41,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.31.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $105.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.61. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

