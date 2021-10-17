Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 324,724 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,179,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324,724 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $43,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.04%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

