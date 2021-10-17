Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Neuronetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of STIM opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $85,844.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 1,899.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

