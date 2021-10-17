New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT Lowered to $1.75

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $2.00 to $1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NGD. National Bank Financial lowered shares of New Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.15.

New Gold stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $932.76 million, a PE ratio of -137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 10.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in New Gold by 15.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New Gold by 121.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,471 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in New Gold by 13.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

