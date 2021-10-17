NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

NBEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of NewAge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.13. NewAge has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.71 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NewAge will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 153.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 672,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 272,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NewAge by 8.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewAge during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in NewAge by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 318,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

