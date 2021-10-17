NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.08% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 54.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69,590 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NYSE:NXRT opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.