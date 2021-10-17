Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXFNF. Peel Hunt raised Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NXFNF stock remained flat at $$14.90 during midday trading on Friday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

