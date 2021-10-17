Night Owl Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 3.6% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 44,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 24.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 175.6% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PYPL stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.35. 5,007,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,345,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.71.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

