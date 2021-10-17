Night Owl Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 9.1% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $46,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded up $17.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,424.58. The stock had a trading volume of 732,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,751. The company has a market cap of $177.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,460.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,364.36. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $875.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,516.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

