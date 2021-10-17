Night Owl Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 9.1% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $46,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.
Shopify stock traded up $17.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,424.58. The stock had a trading volume of 732,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,751. The company has a market cap of $177.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,460.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,364.36. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $875.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00.
Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,516.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Further Reading: Capital Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.