NOIA Network Market Capitalization Achieves $89.37 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00043142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00202517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00091581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.