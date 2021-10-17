Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NSR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$14.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$490.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$5.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is 92.59%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.