Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Update

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the September 15th total of 409,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nomura stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. 315,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,660. Nomura has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Nomura had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 19.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

