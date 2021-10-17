Nord/LB Reiterates “€93.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €93.00 ($109.41) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.43 ($118.15).

BMW stock opened at €87.56 ($103.01) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a twelve month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion and a PE ratio of 5.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

