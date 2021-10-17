Northern Trust Corp Buys 112,251 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Moderna worth $457,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,638,000 after purchasing an additional 545,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in Moderna by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after buying an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

MRNA opened at $324.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $391.26 and a 200 day moving average of $276.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 375,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,379,955. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

