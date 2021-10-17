Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,358,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $492,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

