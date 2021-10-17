Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,654,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,740 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $540,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 41,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $153.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.65 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.84 and its 200 day moving average is $149.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

