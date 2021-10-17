Northern Trust Corp Has $652.93 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,874,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181,285 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of Dominion Energy worth $652,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $4,688,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Dominion Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

