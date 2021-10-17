Northern Trust Corp Sells 108,222 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,858,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 108,222 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $478,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 116,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 75.3% in the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 10,337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $108.71 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average of $121.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.