Northern Trust Corp Sells 70,107 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,157,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Global Payments worth $592,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.35.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN stock opened at $160.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.12. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $148.69 and a one year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

