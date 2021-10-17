Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 12,064 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Orange were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Orange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Orange by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Orange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Orange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.30. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

ORAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.