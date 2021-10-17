Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in STERIS by 89.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in STERIS by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in STERIS by 9.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,359,000 after buying an additional 82,313 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS stock opened at $225.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

