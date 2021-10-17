Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 21.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Infosys by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

