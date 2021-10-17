Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $394,000 Stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 258.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GHY opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $16.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

